Walk into the LSU Football locker room on a weekday, and you will see Glen Logan joking around.

Walk into Death Valley on a Saturday night, and you will see a whole different person.

The 6-5, 303-pound defensive tackle is the chill, funny guy on the team, but he is also one of the smartest. The Kenner, La., native has studied the game of football religiously since his days at Destrehan High School, where he was coached by Stephen Robicheaux.

Logan’s mother wanted him to join the Air Force ROTC, since her brother was in the military. She wanted a similar experience for her son, but Robicheaux had other plans. The minute Robicheaux saw Logan, he told Logan’s mother that the kid had to play football.

Destrehan High was where Logan’s football career began. The team was also what birthed a strong friendship between Logan and NFL first-round draft pick Justin Jefferson, who played wide receiver for Destrehan and LSU.

“We’re like best friends,” Logan said. “It was the same in high school and college. In high school, we were really close. We were always around each other, goofing off. In college, Justin used to sleep over my apartment when he didn’t have class.”

When it came time for decisions about college ball, Logan chose LSU before Jefferson did because he was a year older. Although LSU is typically the dream for most Louisiana high school football players, that was not necessarily the case for Logan.

Destrehan High had previously produced another NFL first-round draft pick, Ed Reed. He played for the University of Miami, which motivated Logan to consider pursuing a career as a Hurricane. However, LSU’s atmosphere and what the university stands for trumped Logan’s pull toward Miami, and these characteristics kept him home.

“My family is everything to me. Being able to play in front of my mom and experience the culture here, that was it for me,” Logan said on his decision to play for the Tigers.

Head coach Ed Orgeron opted to redshirt Logan in his freshman year, and that year proved to be instrumental in his preparation for what was to come.

“It was all Coach O’s call,” Logan explained. “He knew I wasn’t ready to play, and later on I figured out I wasn’t ready to play, either. We used that year to get ready, trim down, and learn from the older guys in front of me.”

Logan was preceded by several NFL draft picks that were not only teachers on the field, but in life as well. Christian LaCouture, Arden Key, Frank Herron and Rashard Lawrence impacted Logan the most, with Lawrence being his best friend to this day.

Just a few years later, Logan is considered the veteran on the defensive line, along with defensive end Andre Anthony. Both Logan and Anthony have taken on the role of being team leaders on and off the field, a title they earned over time by getting older, wiser and better.

“I love Andre,” Logan says. “He’s a great guy, fun to be around. He’s an incredible player. He’s kind of like a coach, a little bit. He’s just a hard worker.”

While Andre may take on more of the coach persona in their duo, Logan claims the title of captain. He leads by example, and contributes to the team in various ways by doing everything he can to put the Tigers on top.

The defensive line is laser-focused on doing their job, and it is in part a result of the connection between each player.

“We’re like a band of brothers,” Logan said on the players’ relationship. “We have great coaches that we love. We’re really like a family.”

Logan is the first to laugh and joke around with his teammates, but he’s all business on the field. He prides himself on his high football IQ, which he developed over years of studying the game. Logan now considers his knowledge of football his greatest strength as a player.

“I’m well-coached,” Logan said, when asked what his coaches would say about him. “I’m a great player, and I’m someone who takes football very seriously.”

From a redshirt freshman to a four-year starter, Logan proved he never backs down from adversity.

“I just keep fighting through the battle, and fighting for a spot every year,” Logan said on his personal growth. “I develop and keep getting better.”

The defensive line standout has recorded 105 career tackles with 8.0 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks to date. He was a key contributor in LSU’s 2019 national championship season, which has been dubbed “The Best Ever.” Logan started 11 games in 2019, and finally got a taste of what perfect victory is, as the Tigers defeated Clemson in New Orleans to capture the CFP national title.

“It meant a lot to win the National Championship in front of our hometown, in front of my city,” Logan recalled. “It felt like a dream. It was an amazing year.”

As a sixth-year member of the team, Logan has seen the highest of highs and the lowest of lows for himself and for LSU football. All of these experiences have molded him into the man he stands as today, and he is a man of which his family, friends, teammates and coaches will always be proud.

Logan graduated from LSU in August of 2021 with a degree in interdisciplinary studies, an accomplishment that was transformational for him and his family.

“It was something I promised my mom I would do,” Logan said about earning his degree. “On my dad’s side, I’m the first one to graduate college.”

As a trailblazer in his family and as the strong leader for his brothers on the football field, Logan does not have to worry about what type of legacy he will leave behind when he moves on from the Tigers.

Logan is one of the hardest workers, and he knows that full well.

“I have grit,” Logan affirmed. “I want to be remembered as someone who did all the dirty work.”