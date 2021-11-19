Boot Up Podcast: Darius Days Exclusive Interview + Happy Camper

Will Wade’s team may be 4-0, but he’s not a happy camper.

Cody Worsham and Harrison Valentine talk General Trends after the Tigers’ fast start to the season, what’s working on defense, LSU’s spurtability on offense, the consistency of Darius Days, the improvement of Eric Gaines (Da Real One), the balance of the lineup, and a TRIPLE DISPATCH from Colonel Kent as we get ready for Belmont on Monday.

After that, Darius Days (49:55) sits down for an exclusive 1 on 1 interview, discussing his motivation this offseason, his new and improved diet, and his transition from Farm Life to LSU superstar.

Rule #1: Always Be Prepared to Boot Up

Rule #2: No Coughing

Rule #3: It’s Bourgeois

Rule #4: No Excuses. Play Like a Champion.