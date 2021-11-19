Shop
Men's Arctic Camo OHT Military Appreciation Long Sleeve Hoodie Top
Men's Arctic Camo OHT Military Appreciation Long Sleeve Hoodie Top $54.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Men's Basketball

Boot Up Podcast: Darius Days Exclusive Interview + Happy Camper

Recapping the Tigers' fast start to the season, now 4-0, after wins against Texas State, Liberty and McNeese.

by Harrison Valentine
Support LSU Basketball - Join The Tip-Off Club +0
Boot Up Podcast: Darius Days Exclusive Interview + Happy Camper

Will Wade’s team may be 4-0, but he’s not a happy camper.

Cody Worsham and Harrison Valentine talk General Trends after the Tigers’ fast start to the season, what’s working on defense, LSU’s spurtability on offense, the consistency of Darius Days, the improvement of Eric Gaines (Da Real One), the balance of the lineup, and a TRIPLE DISPATCH from Colonel Kent as we get ready for Belmont on Monday.

After that, Darius Days (49:55) sits down for an exclusive 1 on 1 interview, discussing his motivation this offseason, his new and improved diet, and his transition from Farm Life to LSU superstar.

Rule #1: Always Be Prepared to Boot Up

Rule #2: No Coughing

Rule #3: It’s Bourgeois

Rule #4: No Excuses. Play Like a Champion.

Related Stories

LSU Defeats McNeese, 85-46 | Highlights

LSU Defeats McNeese, 85-46 | Highlights

Gallery: Men's Basketball vs McNeese

Gallery: Men's Basketball vs McNeese

LSU Cruises to 85-46 Victory Over McNeese

LSU Cruises to 85-46 Victory Over McNeese

Tari Eason had a 19-14 double double