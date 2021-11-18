LSU Softball Schedule at St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational Announced

CLEARWATER, Fla. – The 2022 St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational is set with the LSU softball team playing five games in three days at the Eddie C. Moore Complex in Clearwater, Fla. Feb. 18-20.

The Tigers will open the tournament on Friday, Feb. 18 with games against Oklahoma State at 4 p.m. ET on ESPNU and Washington at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+. LSU will then challenge Notre Dame at 10:30 a.m. ET on the SEC Network, followed by a game versus Michigan at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN+ on Saturday, Feb. 19. The Fighting Tigers will conclude the tournament on Sunday, Feb. 20 at 9 a.m. versus Texas Tech on SEC Network.

Tickets for the 2022 St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational go on sale Wednesday, Dec. 1, at noon ET and can be purchased here.

