Women’s Basketball Set For First Road Test at ULL

LAFAYETTE, La. – Head LSU Women’s Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey will lead the Tigers on the road for the first time on Thursday against Louisiana-Lafayette at 6 p.m. in the Cajundome.

Thursday’s game will be streamed on ESPN+ and fans can listen to the game on the LSU Sports Radio Network 107.3 in Baton Rouge or online at lsusports.net/live. Tickets for the game are available.

“When you play in-state schools, they’re coming after you,” Coach Mulkey said. “We expect a very tough ULL team, a very well coached team, a team that’s 2-0, a team that was down going into the fourth quarter at Rice and figured out a way to compete and win on the road.”

The Tigers opened their season last week with a win over Nicholls before falling to Florida Gulf Coast on Sunday. Guard Khayla Pointer was named SEC Player of the Week after she opened her final season with a triple-double, becoming the third player in program history to do so, followed by a double-double on Sunday.

LSU’s lineup also got a jolt of energy on Sunday as Alexis Morris, a guard transfer from Texas A&M, gained her eligibility to play for the Tigers. Morris played her freshman season for Coach Mulkey at Baylor and was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman team in 2018. In her LSU debut, the former five-star recruit showed the ability to be an impactful player on both ends of the court with 12 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 assists and 2 blocks in 37:36 minutes of action.

Thursday will mark the 26th time the Tigers and Ragin’ Cajuns meet in women’s basketball. LSU has won the previous 25 meetings. The matchup will only be the sixth time the two teams have met in Lafayette.

“There will be a lot of adversity playing at an in-state school,” said guard Jailin Cherry. “They’re going to come out and give us their best shot so it’s just gelling together as a team and trying to come out with a win.”

ULL features the Sun Belt’s Preseason Player of the Year in forward Ty’Reona Doucet as well as Preseason All-Conference Selection guard Brandi Williams. The Ragin’ Cajuns were picked in the preseason to finish second in the Sun Belt. They opened their season last week with two wins over Texas A&M-Kingsville and at Rice. ULL relied on a 12-point fourth-quarter comeback to come home from Houston victorious over Rice. ULL will play a mix of defenses to keep LSU on its toes.

“They just mix it up on you,” Coach Mulkey said. “They’re not overly big like we are inside, but they’re athletic. They have a young lady that was selected to be the preseason player of the year in that league that a left-handed post player that’s 6-1. It’s going to be a challenge.

“We’re ready to go and teach them about how we do things on the road.”

The Ragin’ Cajuns are coached by Garry Brodhead who is in his 10th season at the helm. Last season they won the regular season Sun Belt Conference title and reached the second round of the WNIT.