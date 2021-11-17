LSU Baseball intrasquad scrimmages are open to the general public throughout the Fall in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

This week, the Tigers will hold their annual Purple-Gold World Series, featuring intrasquad scrimmages at 5 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. Saturday and 12 p.m. Sunday.

Sunday’s scrimmage will mark the conclusion of LSU’s Fall practice period.

Gates to the stadium will open 15 minutes prior to first pitch each day. Fans will be admitted through the Gate 2 home plate entrance.

Admission and parking are free for all scrimmages. On Saturday, some of the parking lots at Alex Box Stadium will not be available due to the LSU-ULM football game. However, there will be free parking available in the Golf Course lot and in the Hayfield Lot near the stadium.

There is also free ADA parking in Lot 409 at Alex Box Stadium with a valid ADA tag.