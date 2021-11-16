BATON ROUGE, La. – Former LSU coach Paul Mainieri has been elected for induction into the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Mainieri will be inducted into the LBCA Hall of Fame on January 14 in Lafayette, La.

Among the other members of the 2022 induction class are former Southern coach Roger Cador, former Tulane coach Joe Brockhoff, former LSU player and Catholic-Baton Rouge High School coach Mel Didier, and former LSU player and University High School coach Burke Broussard.

Mainieri will join in the LBCA Hall of Fame former LSU head coach Skip Bertman and former University of New Orleans coach Ron Maestri, for whom Mainieri played in 1978 and 1979.

Mainieri, who retired as the Tigers’ coach at the end of the 2021 season, completed his 39-season career with a 1,505-777-8 record, including a 641-285-3 mark in 15 seasons at LSU.

LSU won a remarkable 31 team championships during Mainieri’s tenure, including the 2009 national championship, nine NCAA Regional championships, five NCAA Super Regional championships, four SEC regular-season titles, six SEC Tournament titles and six SEC Western Division crowns.

Mainieri completed his career No. 7 among NCAA Baseball Division I coaches in wins, and he is one of only five coaches in NCAA Division I Baseball history to earn 1,500 victories and a national championship. He was inducted in 2014 into the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.