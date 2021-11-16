Ofili Nominated For Athletic Heat Award

Baton Rouge, La. – LSU sprinter Favour Ofili has been nominated for the U20 Female Athlete of the Year in Nigeria by the Athletic Heat Track and Field Association. Ofili is one of seven women’s nominees in the U20 category.

Ofili qualified for the Tokyo Olympics earlier this summer and she won three medals at the U20 IAAF World Championships in August. She captured a gold medal on Nigeria’s 4×400 meter relay team at the U20 world meet while capturing bronze in the 200 meters and 4×100 meter relay at the same event. In the 200 meters, she ran a time of 22.23 to set the Nigerian U20 record and become the fourth fastest runner in LSU history over the distance. The 22.23 is also the third fastest ever in world history by a U20 athlete.

During her debut season at LSU, Ofili won four All-America honors and placed fourth in the 200 meters at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships with a time of 22.45. She ran the second leg on LSU’s 4×100 meter relay squad that placed second at the NCAA outdoor meet as well.

To vote for Favour, visit theathleticheat.com.

