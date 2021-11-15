Shop
LSU Football vs. Texas A&M Set For Primetime in Tiger Stadium

by Michael Bonnette
Schedule +0
BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Nov. 27 football matchup against Texas A&M will kickoff at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN, it was announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference and its network television partners.

Tickets to the final two games of the 2021 regular season are available at LSUtix.net.

SEC Football Network Television Selections
Games on Nov. 25-27, 2021

TIME – GAME, NETWORK

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 25
6:30 p.m. CT – Ole Miss at Mississippi State, ESPN

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 26
2:30 p.m. CT – Missouri at Arkansas, CBS

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 27
11 a.m. CT – Florida State at Florida, ESPN
11 a.m. CT – Georgia at Georgia Tech, ABC
2:30 p.m. CT – Alabama at Auburn, CBS
2:45 p.m. CT – Vanderbilt at Tennessee, SEC Network
6 p.m. CT – Texas A&M at LSU, ESPN
6:30 p.m. CT – Clemson at South Carolina, SEC Network
TBD * – Kentucky at Louisville

* Network and time to be determined after games of November 20

