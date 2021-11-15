LSU Football vs. Texas A&M Set For Primetime in Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Nov. 27 football matchup against Texas A&M will kickoff at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN, it was announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference and its network television partners.

SEC Football Network Television Selections

Games on Nov. 25-27, 2021

TIME – GAME, NETWORK

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 25

6:30 p.m. CT – Ole Miss at Mississippi State, ESPN

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 26

2:30 p.m. CT – Missouri at Arkansas, CBS

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 27

11 a.m. CT – Florida State at Florida, ESPN

11 a.m. CT – Georgia at Georgia Tech, ABC

2:30 p.m. CT – Alabama at Auburn, CBS

2:45 p.m. CT – Vanderbilt at Tennessee, SEC Network

6 p.m. CT – Texas A&M at LSU, ESPN

6:30 p.m. CT – Clemson at South Carolina, SEC Network

TBD * – Kentucky at Louisville

* Network and time to be determined after games of November 20