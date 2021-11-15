Fast, Physical Basketball Has the Tigers Off and Running

For more than 2,500 days, Will Wade has woken up every morning and run at least a mile.

Perhaps the fastest speed he’s clocked during that streak came Monday night, when he wrapped up his on-court, post-game interview and sprinted directly to LSU’s locker room following the Tigers’ 74-58 win over Liberty.

If there’s a little extra pep in the General’s step, it’s not just because his team is 3-0, with consecutive wins over teams with tournament hopes come March.

It’s how his team is 3-0. On offense, they go. On defense, they guard. On both ends, they grind.

That’s why after three games, the Tigers – like their coach – are off to the races.

“We were all over the place tonight,” Wade said after the game. “I’ve sensed that for months. But you never know until the lights come on. We’ve got a great way about us.”

three games played. three teams held under 60 points. pic.twitter.com/iug7cOLz6r — LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) November 16, 2021

On Monday night, that greatness came in the form of a 27-6 run over the game’s final 6:27, turning a five-point Flame advantage into a 16-point Tiger victory. No one ignited more flames in the six-minute game than Darius Days, who hit all three triples he attempted during that stretch. The senior overcame a jittery start to finish with 26 points on 8-of-14 shooting, including 5-of-10 three-pointers, including 20 second-half points on 6-of-7 shooting total and 4-of-5 from 3.

“I think he can be SEC Player of the Year,” Wade said. “That’s how good he is.”

Days credited his second-half surge to his teammates, including sophomore guard Eric Gaines, who jumped on Days for what he considered questionable shot selection during Days’ 2-of-7 start from the field.

“Eric is probably one of my biggest critics on the team,” said Days, who is averaging 24.3 points per game on 64 percent shooting from deep through three games. “He’s one guy that’s not really scared to say nothing to me. A couple of guys might not say anything to me because I’m a senior and I’ve been here longer, but one thing about Eric, he’s going to hold me accountable. And I feel forced to go further.

“Later in the year, close games in the SEC, tournament time, I feel like I need guys around me to tell me if I’m doing something wrong. And I really, really enjoy that even though Eric’s a sophomore and I’m a senior. That’s just something I love about him and I love about our team.”