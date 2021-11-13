Women’s Tennis Concludes Day Two at Texas A&M Invitational

Bryan-College Station, TX – The LSU Women’s Tennis team picked up two wins in doubles play and two in singles on day two of the Texas A&M Fall Invitational on Saturday afternoon at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.

Doubles Results

Graduate students Taylor Bridges and Mia Rabinowitz opened the day with a win as they took on and defeated Texas A&M’s Jeanette Mireles and Gianna Pielet by a score of 6-4.

Graduate student Ena Babic and junior Maggie Cubitt were the other duo in action as they took on Laura Rijkers and Lenka Stara from Arkansas. The Tigers put in a strong display and only dropped two games in a 6-2 victory.

Junior Nina Geissler had the unusual doubles round as she teamed up with Texas A&M’s Isa Di Laura to take on the Baylor duo of Hannah Pinto and Brooke Thompson. The Aggie-Tiger duo played a fantastic game as they won all games but one in a 6-1 showing.

Singles Results

No. 43 Bridges opened singles play by taking on Texas A&M’s Mary Stoiana. Stoiana claimed the first set by a score of 6-3 before she repeated the scoreline in the second to clinch a straight set win.

Babic grabbed LSU’s first singles win of the afternoon after defeating Giana Pielet from Texas A&M in three sets. Pielet claimed the first set by a score of 6-3, but Babic struck back with a 6-2 outing in the second to force a third set. In the decisive third set, Babic carried momentum throughout and won 6-2 to complete the come from behind win.

The Tigers’ second win in singles play came from Cubitt as she took on Texas A&M’s Jeanette Mireles. The first set was a tight contest that required a tiebreaker to decide, which Cubitt narrowly claimed, 10-8, to take match lead. Cubitt maintained her hold on the match in the second set as she went on to win 6-3 and clinch the straight set victory.

Rabinowitz faced Renee McBrydge from Texas A&M in her singles match. McBryde claimed a narrow first set by a score of 7-5 and went on to win the second by a score of 6-1 to secure her win.

The final match of the day saw Geissler take on Texas A&M’s Ellie Pittman. The match was a back and forth affair that saw Pittman win set one by a score of 6-4 and then repeating the scoreline in the second to get the straight set win.

Up Next

The final round of the Texas A&M Invitational will start at 9 a.m. CT on Sunday morning.

