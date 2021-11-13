McDonald Earns Bid to NCAA Championships

Baton Rouge, La. – Katy-Ann McDonald will represent LSU cross country in the women’s 6k championship race at the NCAA Championships on November 20th in Tallahassee, Fla. McDonald earned her spot in the championships after finishing sixth in the women’s 6k race at the NCAA South Central Regional on Friday in Waco, Texas with a readout of 20:55.0.

For McDonald, her qualification is another highlight in a season that includes an individual title at the LSU Invitational and a second place finish at the Chile Pepper Festival in Fayetteville, Ark. For LSU, McDonald becomes the second runner in program history to make it to the NCAA Championships, the other being Charlotte Mayock in 1996. McDonald’s sixth place finish also matched Mayock with LSU’s best individual performance at the NCAA South Central Regional meet.

McDonald will run the Women’s 6k Championship Race at 9:20 a.m. CT at Apalachee Regional Park on the 20th.