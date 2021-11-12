Women’s Tennis Adds Two During Signing Period

Baton Rouge, La. – LSU Women’s Tennis co-head coaches Julia and Michael Sell announced the signings of two future Tigers on Friday. Nikita Vishwase (Phoenix, Arizona) and Noor Carrington (South Hadley, Massachusetts) signed their National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, November 10, and will join the team for the 2022-23 season.

“We’re thrilled to sign another very strong recruiting class with Nikita and Noor,” co-head coach Michael Sell said. “Both of them are fantastic players and will represent LSU to the highest standard.”

Nikita Vishwase, a blue-chip recruit and the No. 1 player in Arizona according to tennisrecruiting.net, has enjoyed a stellar career in ITF junior competitions. In singles, she has ranked as high as No. 4 in her recruiting class and boasts a stellar 16-11 record against fellow blue chip and five star recruits. In doubles play, Vishwase has earned five ITF titles, and has represented her native country of India at the youth levels.

“Nikita brings great character and ambition,” Sell said. “She has a wealth of top national and international experience, and her quality of play in doubles means she’ll be a key piece for us during dual seasons.”

Noor Carrington is a five-star recruit and ranked the No. 3 player in the state of Massachusetts. She has picked up multiple wins across ITF and USTA junior tournaments and boasts a record of 21-12 in singles play against recruits three stars or higher.

“Noor comes with a powerful, all court game that will flourish in our team environment,” Sell said. “She has an elite competitive spirit and a team-first mentality that makes her a perfect fit for our championship and family-like culture.”

Carrington comes from a rich tennis background as a third-generation player and is set to become the second Carrington to play tennis for LSU. Her older sister, Safiya, is currently a junior on the team and has played a key part in the success the Tigers have had in her first two years in Baton Rouge.

“We look forward to continuing her development from the world class coaching she has received from her father and grandfather. Her upside is extremely high, and we are blessed to have Noor joining us and getting the chance to play alongside her sister.”

Both players are set to join the team during the fall portion of the 2022-23 season.