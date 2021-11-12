LSU vs. Arkansas Gameday Times of Interest
LSU vs. Arkansas
Nov. 13, 2021 * 6:39 p.m. CT * Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium) * SECN
Saturday, Oct. 16
7 a.m. – Parking lots on campus open
9 a.m. – LSU SportShop opens
11 a.m. – YurView LSU GameDay Live Pre-Game Show from the Maravich Center Ramps
• Victor Howell, Jacob Hester, Eric Alexander, Gordy Rush and Ronnie Rantz
12:30 p.m. – LSU Ticket Office opens (1st Floor of Athletic Administration Building)
1:30 p.m. – TJ Ribs Tiger One Village opens (front of PMAC)
• Chase Tyler Band performs in TJ Ribs Tiger One Village (front of PMAC)
1:30 p.m. – National L Club Tailgate (Legends Club at PMAC)
3:30 p.m. Suites and Club Level Open at Tiger Stadium
• LSU Football Game Programs on sale in and around Tiger Stadium | Digital
4:30 p.m. – All remaining gates open at Tiger Stadium | Seating Chart
4:30 p.m. – LSU Game Day presented by CST pregame radio show live from TJ Ribs Tiger One Village
• Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite
4:35 p.m. – LSU departs Lod Cook Hotel
4:40 p.m. – LSU arrives at “Victory Hill”
4:45 p.m. – LSU walks down “Victory Hill” with LSU football alumni
4:50 p.m. – LSU arrives at Jeff Boss Locker Room
4:55 p.m. – Golden Band from Tigerland marches down “Victory Hill”
6 p.m. – LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium
• Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush
• Listen free at www.LSUsports.net/live or on LSU Sports Mobile App
6:18 p.m. – LSU Salutes Presentation
6:21 p.m. – Guest Captains Presentation
• Luke Boyd, Garrett Brumfield, Gant Petty, Tyke Tolbert
6:22 p.m. – Golden Band from Tigerland takes the field for pregame performance
6:26 p.m. – Alma Mater, National Anthem with Flyover
6:33:30 p.m. – LSU Intro Video
6:35 p.m. – LSU takes the field
6:36 p.m. – Arkansas takes the field
6:36 p.m. – Coin toss at midfield
6:39 p.m. – Kickoff: LSU vs. Arkansas on SEC Network
1st Half Presentations:
Geaux Hero
Miss LSU
Halftime:
Golden Band from Tigerland Performs
LSU Athletics Hall of Fame Presentation
Updates on social media throughout the day and the game at:
• www.twitter.com/LSUfootball
• www.facebook.com/LSUfootball
• www.instagram.com/LSUfootball
Coach Orgeron Post-Game Press Conference (approximately 15 minutes after game):
www.YouTube.com/lsusports
www.facebook.com/LSUfootball