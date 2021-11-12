LSU vs. Arkansas Gameday Times of Interest

LSU vs. Arkansas

Nov. 13, 2021 * 6:39 p.m. CT * Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium) * SECN



Saturday, Oct. 16

7 a.m. – Parking lots on campus open

9 a.m. – LSU SportShop opens

11 a.m. – YurView LSU GameDay Live Pre-Game Show from the Maravich Center Ramps

• Victor Howell, Jacob Hester, Eric Alexander, Gordy Rush and Ronnie Rantz

12:30 p.m. – LSU Ticket Office opens (1st Floor of Athletic Administration Building)

1:30 p.m. – TJ Ribs Tiger One Village opens (front of PMAC)

• Chase Tyler Band performs in TJ Ribs Tiger One Village (front of PMAC)

1:30 p.m. – National L Club Tailgate (Legends Club at PMAC)

3:30 p.m. Suites and Club Level Open at Tiger Stadium

• LSU Football Game Programs on sale in and around Tiger Stadium | Digital

4:30 p.m. – All remaining gates open at Tiger Stadium | Seating Chart

4:30 p.m. – LSU Game Day presented by CST pregame radio show live from TJ Ribs Tiger One Village

• Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite

4:35 p.m. – LSU departs Lod Cook Hotel

4:40 p.m. – LSU arrives at “Victory Hill”

4:45 p.m. – LSU walks down “Victory Hill” with LSU football alumni

4:50 p.m. – LSU arrives at Jeff Boss Locker Room

4:55 p.m. – Golden Band from Tigerland marches down “Victory Hill”

6 p.m. – LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium

• Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush

• Listen free at www.LSUsports.net/live or on LSU Sports Mobile App

6:18 p.m. – LSU Salutes Presentation

6:21 p.m. – Guest Captains Presentation

• Luke Boyd, Garrett Brumfield, Gant Petty, Tyke Tolbert

6:22 p.m. – Golden Band from Tigerland takes the field for pregame performance

6:26 p.m. – Alma Mater, National Anthem with Flyover

6:33:30 p.m. – LSU Intro Video

6:35 p.m. – LSU takes the field

6:36 p.m. – Arkansas takes the field

6:36 p.m. – Coin toss at midfield

6:39 p.m. – Kickoff: LSU vs. Arkansas on SEC Network

1st Half Presentations:

Geaux Hero

Miss LSU

Halftime:

Golden Band from Tigerland Performs

LSU Athletics Hall of Fame Presentation

Updates on social media throughout the day and the game at:

• www.twitter.com/LSUfootball

• www.facebook.com/LSUfootball

• www.instagram.com/LSUfootball

Coach Orgeron Post-Game Press Conference (approximately 15 minutes after game):

www.YouTube.com/lsusports

www.facebook.com/LSUfootball