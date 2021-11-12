LSU Uses Second-Half Offensive Explosion in 84-59 Win Over Bobcats

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tigers out scored Texas State by 30 points in a strong second half offensive and defensive performance to rally from a five-point halftime deficit to win going away, 84-59, over Texas State Friday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The win pushed the Tigers to 2-0 on the young season going into an important non-conference game against Liberty (1-0) on Monday. The Flames were also an NCAA Tournament team a year ago. The game will start an hour early at 6 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPNU and broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

LSU fell behind, 37-32, at intermission as the Bobcats were able to hit six three-pointers and shot 48 percent overall. TSU had a 10-0 run in the latter stages of the first 10 minutes and built as much as an eight-point lead with 1:07 to go in the first half.

But like the ULM game, the Tigers turned the defensive pressure up and that led to offense on the other end. After holding the Warhawks on Tuesday to just four second half field goals, the Tigers were able to hold the Bobcats to just eight field goals and none from long distance.

LSU had 17 second half field goals and 7-of-9 from distance as they outscored the Bobcats, 52-22.

The Tigers had four players in double figures with Tari Eason getting his second consecutive double double with 17 points and 10 boards and Darius Days also scoring 17. Brandon Murray and Alex Fudge each had 14 points.

Texas State was led by Isiah Small with 13 points, while Caleb Asberry had 12 and Mason Harrell added 11.

LSU shot 53.8 percent overall (28-of-52) and 10-of-18 from three-point range. LSU was 18-of-23 from the free throw line. The Bobcats were held to 32 percent from the field in the second half (8-of-25) and finished 20-of-50 for the game, 6-of-18 from distance.

LSU out rebounded Texas State, 33-27, and had a 34-16 advantage in points in the paint. The Tigers were able to tie the game at the 17:35 mark on free throws by Eric Gaines and took the lead for good on a layup by Brandon Murray with 15:18 to go at 42-41.

The Tigers put the game away with an 11-0 run as LSU expanded the lead from 49-47 at the 12:51 mark to 13 at 60-47 with 8:58 to play.

Fudge was perfect from the field, hitting 5-of-5 from the field, including his only trey attempt.

Tickets for Monday’s game are available at LSUtix.net.