Women’s Tennis Set for Final Fall Tournament

Bryan-College Station, TX – The LSU Women’s Tennis team will conclude their fall season by participating in the Texas A&M Fall Invitational beginning at 10 a.m. CT on Friday, November 12, at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.

Live stats and video will be provided by Texas A&M, with stats available on tamu.statbroadcast.com and live video for the stadium side courts on 12thman.com/livetennis. Fans can also follow along on Twitter, @lsuwten, for live updates throughout the matches.

Selling Points

“Amazing to believe we are competing in our final tournament of the fall,” co-head coach Michael Sell said. “We have challenged ourselves playing in the toughest events and we are all strong and more confident for it. This team has gelled and really pushed each other, which has shown in their strong performances this fall. They continue to be relentless in their daily habits and absolutely love to compete, which will pay off for this weekend and beyond.”

Texas A&M Fall Invitational

The Texas A&M Fall Invitational is a three-day tournament that features host team Texas A&M, Arkansas, Baylor, LSU, and Princeton. The teams will contend a round of doubles followed by a round of singles against different teams each round from Friday to Sunday.

Tiger Tidbits

Junior Safiya Carrington leads the Tigers in singles, sitting at a record of 7-4. At the ITA Southern Regional in October, Carrington played some of the best tennis of her collegiate career and made a run to the singles final before falling to Ole Miss’ Tiphanie Fiquet.

In doubles, graduate students Taylor Bridges and Ena Babic have enjoyed a successful fall, sitting at a record of 5-3 when playing together. The duo enjoyed the majority of their success at the ITA All-American Tournament, where the Tigers picked up four straight wins, including three over ranked foes, to claim the title of Consolation Doubles Champions.

Three Tigers earned a spot in the ITA Preseason Rankings. In singles, Bridges was ranked at No. 43 and was joined by Carrington, who checked in at No. 96. Bridges and doubles partner Babic were listed at No. 51 in the doubles rankings.