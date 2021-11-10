BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Tiger Tracks, a program highlighting various aspects of the university and its athletics department, can be seen at 1 p.m. CT Thursday on Yurview – Cox Cable Channel 4.

The show, hosted by Jordy Hultberg and Bill Franques, is a weekly 30-minute production featuring interviews with LSU administrators, coaches and student-athletes, along with a look at some of the events and scholarly activity on campus.

Tiger Tracks begins with a preview by correspondent Paul Boron of the LSU-Arkansas football game, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday in Tiger Stadium.

Boron later provides a report on the LSU soccer team, which will face Memphis in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at 1 p.m. CT Sunday.

The show also features highlights of Kim Mulkey’s first win as LSU women’s basketball coach, an 82-40 triumph over Nicholls on Tuesday.

Tiger Tracks concludes with a look at how an LSU grad is working to protect Louisiana’s marine wildlife.