L'Auberge Tipoff Luncheon This Thursday

BATON ROUGE – The Tipoff Luncheon with men’s basketball coach Will Wade returns on Thursday to the L’Auberge Casino Hotel in Baton Rouge beginning at 12:15 p.m.

The monthly luncheons will take place again in the Bon Temps Buffet which will be open for the events throughout basketball season.

The luncheons will have a new and different format this season with Coach Wade visiting this month with the “Voice of the Tigers” Chris Blair as they discuss Tuesday night’s opening win and what’s upcoming for the Tigers. The pair will also take questions from the audience at L’Auberge during the session.

The buffet is $18.95 per person and will include salads, boiled shrimp, gumbo, Louisiana items, Italian specialties, southern dishes, fried chicken, bar-b-que and of course, desserts.

The buffet (open to those age 21 and older) is available at 11:30 a.m. and the program begins at 12:15 p.m. The Bon Temps Buffet is located on the ground floor of the hotel in the casino area.

To get to the L’Auberge Hotel and Casino Baton Rouge from the LSU area, follow LA-30N/Nicholson Drive. Turn onto L’Auberge Crossing Drive and follow the signs to L’Auberge Baton Rouge.

The other dates for the luncheon this season (all on Thursday): December 9, January 6, February 3 and March 3.

