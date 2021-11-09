LSU Baseball intrasquad scrimmages are open to the general public throughout the Fall in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

This week, the Tigers will hold intrasquad scrimmages at 3:30 p.m. Thursday and at 3 p.m. Friday, and LSU will play host on Sunday to UL Lafayette in a 20-inning scrimmage that begins at 12 p.m.

LSU and UL Lafayette on Sunday will play 10 innings, take a 30-minute break, and then play another 10 innings.

Gates to the stadium will open 15 minutes prior to first pitch on Thursday and Friday, and one hour prior to first pitch on Sunday. Fans will be admitted through the Gate 2 home plate entrance.

Admission and parking are free for all scrimmages this Fall, including Sunday’s matchup with UL-Lafayette.

Fall practice is scheduled to continue through November 21.