Men's Golf Alum Luis Gagne Secures Spot On Korn Ferry Tour

Savannah, Ga. — LSU Men’s Golf Alum Luis Gagne has secured his spot on the Korn Ferry Tour for the 2022 season at the final stage of Korn Ferry Tour qualifying. The tournament took place at the Landings Club in Savannah, Georgia.

Gagne finished tied for 19th, carding a 3-under 279 (68-73-71-67). His final round score of 4-under 67 moved him up 30 spots on the leaderboard. With his top-40 finish, Gagne has earned eight guaranteed starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Gagne was a three-time All-American at LSU and was the U.S. Open Low Amateur in 2018. He still holds the second lowest career scoring average in LSU’s program history at 71.54.

Former LSU Men’s Golfer Jacob Bergeron finished tied for 135th at 12-over 294 (69-72-81-72) and will begin the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour season with conditional status.