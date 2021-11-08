LSU Football vs. ULM Set For Primetime in Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Nov. 20 football matchup against ULM will kickoff at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2, it was announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference and its network television partners.

Tickets to the final three games of the 2021 regular season are available at LSUtix.net.

SEC Football Network Television Selections

Games on Nov. 20, 2021

TIME – GAME, NETWORK

11 a.m. CT – New Mexico State at Kentucky, SEC Network

11 a.m. CT – Charleston Southern at Georgia, ESPN+/SEC Network+

11 a.m. CT – Tennessee State at Mississippi State, ESPN+/SEC Network+

11 a.m. CT – Prairie View at Texas A&M, ESPN+/SEC Network+

2:30 p.m. CT – Arkansas at Alabama, CBS

3 p.m. CT – Florida at Missouri, SEC Network

6 p.m. CT – Auburn at South Carolina, ESPN

6:30 p.m. CT – Vanderbilt at Ole Miss, SEC Network

6:30 p.m. CT – South Alabama at Tennessee, ESPNU

8 p.m. CT – ULM at LSU, ESPN2