Own a Piece of Tiger Stadium History with TAF Auction

BATON ROUGE – Fans can now own a piece of Tiger Stadium history as the Tiger Athletic Foundation is auctioning off pieces of the goal posts that once stood in Death Valley.

The Tiger Stadium “Win” Bar Auction is currently underway and runs through Nov. 29. Those participating in this auction will be bidding on an 18-inch piece of goal posts that stood in Tiger Stadium from 1993 to 2016.

The “Win” Bar is one of the most recognizable traditions in college football and represents a long standing commitment of excellence and doing all that it takes to secure victory. LSU players tap the

“Win” Bar as they leave the Jeff Boss Locker Room on their way to the field Tiger Stadium each game.

To bid on this unique one-of-kind piece of Tiger Stadium memorabilia, simply download the LiveSource app on the Apple or Google Play stores, or click here to visit the online auction. For more information concerning LiveSource Auctions, visit www.LiveSourceApp.com.

TAF’s online auctions will serve as another fundraising opportunity for the organization and will directly support LSU student-athletes.