LSU's Anne Tuxen Recognized by Norwegian Royalty

NORWAY – LSU diver Anne Tuxen was recognized for her accomplishments at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, as the Norwegian royalty honored her for being the first female diver to represent Norway since 1988.

“I was so incredibly honored and humbled,” Tuxen said. “Being invited to the castle is something that very rarely happens, and that all of the Olympians received this royal invitation was truly special. I am truly blessed and grateful for everything I’ve had to experience with this opportunity. This will be something I know I will remember for the rest of my life.”

“What a terrific honor for Anne!” head diving coach Doug Shaffer said. “This is an opportunity of a lifetime to be recognized in this manner and so happy that she and her dad Helge could attend.”

Tuxen, in her third season with the LSU program, started off the 2021-22 season strong. At the Rocky Mountain Invitational, the first opportunity for her to compete, she finished first in the three-meter springboard diving event with a score of 320.85.

During the Summer Games, she placed 28th in the 10-meter platform diving event with a total score of 219.15. She climbed as high as 25th place after receiving her best score on her third dive.

She is scheduled to return to the states Wednesday and compete in the Nov. 5 meet against the Alabama Crimson Tide.