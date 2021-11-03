LSU Women’s Basketball Receiving Votes in Preseason Coaches Poll

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball team is receiving votes in the WBCA Coaches Poll which was released on Wednesday. The Tigers are also receiving votes in the Preseason AP Poll which was released on October 19.

The Tigers are led by first-year head coach Kim Mulkey who was hired in April. Mulkey brings a 632-104 career record to Baton Rouge and became the quickest DI head coach in men’s or women’s basketball to reach 600 career victories, needing only 700 games to do so. She was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in May with national championships to her name as a player, assistant coach and head coach.

LSU has a free exhibition game scheduled for Thursday against Loyola (N.O.) at 6 p.m. CT and will begin their season on Tuesday at 11 a.m., hosting Nicholls in the annual field trip game. LSU defeated Langston in its first exhibition game last Saturday, 112-48. Season tickets are still available and fans are encouraged to join the Fast Break Club.

Senior guard Khayla Pointer was named to the both the Media and Coaches Preseason All-SEC Teams. Last season she earned a spot on the All-SEC First Team and Defensive team. Pointer averaged a career-high 16.9 points per game last year, dished out 90 total assists and accumulated 55 steals. Pointer eclipsed 1,000 career points last year and will be a critical part of first-year head coach Kim Mulkey’s team. Jailin Cherry and Faustine Aifuwa will also be senior leaders for the Tigers.

Freshman center Hannah Gusters is on the Lisa Leslie Award Watchlist as one of the nation’s top centers. She played at Baylor last year and followed Coach Mulkey to LSU with four years of eligibility remaining. In her one season in Waco, Gusters had six games in which she scored double-figures with a career-high of 22 points. She was ESPNW’s No. 2 Center in the Class of 2020.

Autumn Newby is a graduate transfer forward with SEC experience, joining LSU after a career at Vanderbilt. Standing at 6-2, Newby averaged 6.97 points and 7.09 rebounds per game in Nashville. Newby recorded a double-double on Saturday against Langston with 10 points and 16 rebounds, 12 on the offensive glass.

WBCA Preseason Poll

Rank School (record) Points Last year’s

final rank First-place

votes 1 South Carolina (26-5) 768 4 13 2t Stanford (31-2) 763 1 13 2t Connecticut (28-2) 763 3 6 4 North Carolina State (22-3) 670 7 0 5 Maryland (26-3) 661 9 0 6 Louisville (26-4) 642 6 0 7 Indiana (21-6) 558 8 0 8 Baylor (28-3) 495 5 0 9 Oregon (15-9) 475 15 0 10 Michigan (16-6) 470 11 0 11 Iowa (20-10) 440 19 0 12 Tennessee (17-8) 346 16 0 13 Kentucky (18-9) 322 21 0 14 UCLA (17-6) 311 12 0 15 Arizona (21-6) 277 2 0 16 Iowa State (17-11) 258 NR 0 17 Texas A&M (25-3) 251 10 0 18 Oregon State (12-8) 224 NR 0 19 Georgia (21-7) 197 13 0 20 Georgia Tech (17-9) 192 22 0 21 Texas (21-10) 180 17 0 22 South Florida (19-4) 169 18 0 23 West Virginia (22-7) 165 24 0 24 Florida State (10-9) 157 NR 0 25 Ohio State (13-7) 128 NR 0

Dropped out: No. 14 Missouri State (23-3); No. 20 Gonzaga (23-4); No. 23 Arkansas (19-9); No. 25 Florida Gulf Coast (26-3) 54.

Others receiving votes: Missouri State (23-3) 112; Gonzaga (23-4) 59; Virginia Tech (15-10) 56; Florida Gulf Coast (26-3) 54; Arkansas (19-9) 53; Michigan State (15-9) 28; Rutgers (14-5) 17; Stephen F. Austin (24-3) 16; LSU (9-13) 13; Northwestern (16-9) 13; South Dakota State (21-4) 13; Washington State (12-12) 13; Brigham Young (19-6) 11; North Carolina (13-11) 11; Central Florida (16-5) 8; Colorado (12-11) 8; DePaul (14-10) 5; Mississippi (15-12) 5; Belmont (21-6) 4; Delaware (24-5) 4; Oklahoma (12-12) 4; Notre Dame (10-10) 3; South Dakota (19-6) 3; Houston (17-8) 2; IUPUI (15-5) 1; Seton Hall (14-7) 1; Virginia (0-5) 1.