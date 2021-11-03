BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Tiger Tracks, a program highlighting various aspects of the university and its athletics department, can be seen at 1 p.m. CT Thursday on Yurview/Cox Cable Channel 4.

The show, hosted by Jordy Hultberg and Bill Franques, is a weekly 30-minute production featuring interviews with LSU administrators, coaches and student-athletes, along with a look at some of the events and scholarly activity on campus.

Tiger Tracks begins with a preview by correspondent Paul Boron of the LSU-Alabama football game, which kicks off at 6 p.m. CT Saturday in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Boron later visits with LSU coaches to discuss the impact the transfer portal is making upon college athletics

The show includes an Inside the Film Room segment as Jacob Hester and linebacker Damone Clark analyze Clark’s tremendous 2021 season as the nation’s leading tackler and a Butkus Award candidate.

Tiger Tracks concludes with a look at how LSU employees are conducting a courageous battle against breast cancer.