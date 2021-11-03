Fans To Pick Greatest Men's Basketball Game In First 50 Years Of Assembly Center

BATON ROUGE – When the LSU men’s basketball team begins play next Tuesday, Nov. 9, against ULM, the Tigers will begin the 50th anniversary season of play in what was originally the LSU Assembly Center and now the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

In honor of the 50th anniversary, fans will be asked to select their choice as the best men’s basketball game played in the building through a 32-game NCAA-style bracket.

Each of the four brackets with voting by rounds will be available on the LSU Sports Mobile app and games will be announced at LSU home games through the months of November, December and January.

The first round of four games from Bracket One will be available for voting on Nov. 9 through Nov. 14. The game score, the date and a brief description of the game will be available and as each game is announced there will be available photos and videos in some cases of the games on LSU social media sites.

Each bracket is seeded into groups of eight and the eventual four bracket winners will meet in semifinals with the final two games to be introduced at the Feb. 1 game with Ole Miss. The winner of the best men’s basketball game at the PMAC will be announced on Feb. 12 when LSU will celebrate the 50 years of men’s basketball in the building.

The Number One seeds in each bracket are as follows:

Bracket One – LSU 83, Memphis 81 (March 15, 1986) – LSU wins a second round NCAA game in the Assembly Center. Anthony Wilson grabs ball and hits a short jumper as horn sounds.

Bracket Two – LSU 95, Kentucky 94 (February 11, 1978 – First win over No. 1 at Assembly Center as all five Tiger started fouled out of the game.

Bracket Three – LSU 66, Arizona 65 (December 21, 2002) – Last No. 1 to go down at home under Coach John Brady as LSU Basketball celebrates early televised Christmas present.

Bracket Four – LSU 148, Loyola Marymount 141 (February 3, 1990) – The stars on the court, a full house in the stands … Two coaches playing the same style. Shaq, Stanley Roberts, Mahmoud Abdul Rauf, Hank Gathers, Bo Kimble.

Plus 28 other games that could get your vote to knock off a number one seed. The earliest game is from January 1972 and the latest is Jan. 11, 2020 with all dates in between. Some of the magic moments that have happened in the first 50 years of men’s basketball play in the Assembly Center are up for the vote of the fans.

Download the LSU Sports Mobile App at https://lsusports.net/apps/ now for your device so you can take part the next three months in the voting to name the greatest game played in men’s basketball in the history of the LSU/Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

