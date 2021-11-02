LSU Baseball intrasquad scrimmages are open to the general public throughout the Fall in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

This week, the Tigers will hold intrasquad scrimmages at 3:30 p.m. Friday and at 2 p.m. Saturday, and LSU will play host on Sunday to the University of New Orleans in a 20-inning scrimmage that begins at 12 p.m.

LSU and UNO on Sunday will play 10 innings, take a 30-minute break, and then play another 10 innings.

Gates to the stadium will open 15 minutes prior to first pitch on Friday and Saturday, and one hour prior to first pitch on Sunday. Fans will be admitted through the Gate 2 home plate entrance.

Admission and parking are free for all scrimmages this Fall, including Sunday’s matchup with UNO and a scrimmage versus UL-Lafayette next Sunday, November 14, at 11 a.m.

Fall practice is scheduled to continue through November 21.