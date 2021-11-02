Free Fan Fest and Gym 101 Showcase Set for Dec. 3

BATON ROUGE – LSU gymnastics will host a free fan fest and the eighth annual Gymnastics 101 Showcase on Dec. 3 inside the Maravich Center.

The fan fest will take place in front of the PMAC from 5 to 7 p.m. It will feature a photo station with the Tigers’ SEC Championship trophies and stick crown as well as holiday photo station. The first 1,000 fans that enter the PMAC will receive an LSU Gymnastics t-shirt.

The Gym 101 showcase will start at 7:15 p.m. and is free to all fans. The intrasquad will run like a normal meet and will be the first look at the 2022 squad.

“We are so excited to welcome fans back inside the PMAC and celebrate all that they do for our program,” head coach Jay Clark said. “This event is also extremely important for the team to get into the PMAC for the first time and get used to the equipment. It is a part of the build up toward 2022 and what should be another exciting season.”

LSU continues training for the 2022 season in preparation for the opener against West Virginia on Jan. 7. Season tickets are on sale now at LSUtix.net.