Alexander Named To Top Drawer Soccer Team of the Week

Baton Rouge, La. – LSU forward Tinaya Alexander was named to the Top Drawer Soccer Team of the Week on Tuesday after her two goal, one assist performance led LSU to victory over No. 4 Arkansas on Thursday night.

Alexander factored into three of four goals by the Tigers on the night. In the 18th minute, she took a free kick from the right flank and the ball found Shannon Cooke’s head before finding the back of the net. Alexander came out of half and gave LSU a 3-1 lead with a left footed strike in the 48th minute. Alexander put the game on ice in the final minute of play as she rounded the Arkansas keeper and megged a defender on the goal line for the final score of the game resulting in a 4-2 win for LSU.

The goals were the eighth and ninth of the year, and the assist took her to five on the year; Alexander leads LSU in both of those categories.

LSU soccer continues play at the SEC Tournament on Tuesday night with a rematch versus Arkansas at 5 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.