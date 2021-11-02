Rangel Named to SEC All-Freshman Team

Baton Rouge, La. – LSU redshirt freshman Lorena Rangel was awarded a spot on the SEC All-Freshman team for her performance at the SEC Cross Country Championships on Friday, Oct. 29.

Rangel is the second female LSU runner to be named to the SEC All-Freshman team in the program’s history. Rangel has scored for the Tigers at all events besides the LSU Invitational. Rangel’s best finish came in 53rd at the SEC Championships with a readout of 21:50.2.

Rangel’s collegiate cross country debut came in the Chile Pepper Festival in Fayetteville, Ark. on Oct. 1 where she finished 71st in the 5k race with a time of 18:10.5. Rangel also competed at the Arturo Barrios Invitational where she finished 55th with a 6k readout of 21:45.5.

The Tigers are preparing for the NCAA South Central Regional in Waco, Texas on November 12th. For the full results of the 2021 cross country season check out lsusports.net.