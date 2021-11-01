DeBerg, Cianciulli Highlight SEC Player of the Week Award Winners

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Outside hitter Kylie DeBerg was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week, while libero Raigen Cianciulli was tabbed the SEC Defensive Player of the Week for the second consecutive week announced by the league office Monday afternoon.

DeBerg led the Tigers with 15 kills behind a .361 hitting percentage and season-high three aces in the sweep at Auburn. DeBerg has hit over .360 in two consecutive matches and has reached double-digit kills in 20 of LSU’s 22 matches this season. DeBerg ranks No. 3 in the SEC with 4.04 kills per set and 4.63 points per set. She also ranks No. 13 among active career leaders with 1,751 career kills and No. 10 with 4.09 kills per set. DeBerg has been named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season.

Cianciulli led all players with 19 total digs (6.33/set) in LSU’s sweep at Auburn. Cianciulli leads the league with 418 total digs and 5.43 digs per set in conference matches only. Cianciulli ranks No. 15 in the NCAA in active career dig leaders with 2,180 digs. This is Cianciulli’s third SEC Defensive Player of the Week honor this season.

The Tigers take their two-match winning streak into the bye week and will be back in action Nov. 11-12 at Ole Miss.

Directly support LSU Volleyball by contributing to the Volleyball Excellence Fund today!

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can also follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball on Instagram and Twitter.