Fans are invited to join Coach Jay Johnson and the Tigers for the First Pitch Banquet at L’Auberge in Baton Rouge on Sunday, January 23, 2022.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. CT, and the banquet will follow at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Fans will meet the team, coaches, and staff while enjoying a dinner, guest speakers and an auction to celebrate the beginning of the 2022 season.

To purchase tickets, use this link: LSUTAF.org/FirstPitch

All proceeds directly support LSU Baseball.

For questions regarding the First Pitch Banquet, please contact events@lsutaf.org.