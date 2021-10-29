Cross Country Competes at SEC Championships

Columbia, Mo.. – The LSU women’s and men’s cross country program opened up their postseason action on Friday morning as they competed at the SEC Championships at Gans Creek Cross Country Course. The women’s team placed 10th with a team score of 256 points, and the men’s team placed 12th with 261 points.

Final Results

Katy-Ann McDonald and Davis Bove were the top respective finishers on the women’s and men’s teams. McDonald clocked a 6k time of 20:56.7 to finish 20th, and Bove registered a time of 24:18.3 to finish 26th in the men’s 8k race.

Ashley LaJocies was the second LSU woman to cross the finish line with a readout of 21:35.4 in 39th place, and Lorena Rangel almost finished in the top 50 at her first SEC meet as she placed 53rd with a time 21:50.2. The final two scorers on the women’s side were Alicia Stamey (22:22.4/85th) and Doria Martingayle (22:26.9/86th).

On the men’s side, Eric Coston came through the finishing chute in 37th place with a final time of 24:47.0. Jackson Martingayle was the third LSU men’s athlete to score with a 51st place showing (25:05.1). Garrett Hamilton (26:02.2/88th) and Jack Wallace (26:13.3/91st) pitched in to LSU’s team score.

Arkansas swept the team titles with 68 points on the women’s side, and 40 points from the men. Eliud Kipsang (Alabama) won the men’s 8k individual title with a time of 23:33.5, and Mercy Chelangat (Alabama) was the victor on the women’s side with a time of 19:55.2.

Final Results

Men (8k) – 12th (261 Points)

Bove – 24:18.3 Coston – 24:47.0 Martingayle – 25:05.1 Hamilton – 26:02.2 Wallace – 26:13.3 Dart – 26:14.4 Wise – 26:20.0 Martin – 27:01.2 Pardo – 28:29.6

Women (6k) – 10th (256 Points)