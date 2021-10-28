Update On Mask Protocols For Upcoming Basketball Games At PMAC

BATON ROUGE – The following message from LSU Men’s and Women’s Basketball was announced on social media on Thursday:

“Following the lifting of the statewide indoor mask mandate and after consultation with campus officials, LSU Athletics will encourage, but not require mask wearing for all guests inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for men’s and women’s basketball games this season.

“These protocols are consistent with SEC guidance and will be evaluated throughout the season to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all PMAC guests.”

The LSU women’s basketball team hosts exhibition games at 2 p.m. this Saturday and at 6 p.m. on Nov. 4 at the Maravich Center. Both teams open the regular season on Tuesday Nov. 9 when the LSU women host Nicholls (11 a.m.) and the men host Southeastern (7 p.m.). Season tickets are on sale for both teams at the LSU Athletics Ticket Office and online at LSUTix.net.