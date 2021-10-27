BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Tiger Tracks, a program highlighting various aspects of the university and its athletics department, can be seen at 10:30 p.m. CT Wednesday on Cox Sports Television.

The show, hosted by Jordy Hultberg and Bill Franques, is a weekly 30-minute production featuring interviews with LSU administrators, coaches and student-athletes, along with a look at some of the events and scholarly activity on campus.

Tiger Tracks begins with a feature by correspondent Paul Boron on LSU true freshman wide receiver Jack Bech, a product of Lafayette, La., who is second on the team with 28 catches for 333 yards and one touchdown.

Boron later provides a profile of soccer midfielder Athena Kuehn, a graduate student who transferred from the University of Minnesota and has helped lead the Tigers to a 10-6 mark this season.

The show includes an Inside the Film Room segment as Jacob Hester and running back Ty Davis-Price break down Price’s record-breaking 287-yard rushing effort against Florida earlier this month.

Tiger Tracks concludes with an inside look at the 85-year history of Mike The Tiger as LSU’s mascot.