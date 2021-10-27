Swift Named To SEC Community Service Team

Baton Rouge, La. – LSU soccer goalkeeper Mollee Swift was named to the SEC Community Service Team on Wednesday morning.

Swift has been reading to local elementary school classes and setting a great example for the next generation. She also worked a number of kids camps during the 2021 summer as she helped at events in and around the Baton Rouge community. Swift and her teammates have made a number of appearances with the Baton Rouge Soccer Club at the Burbank Soccer Complex to sign shirts, posters, and interact with the youth soccer players.

A native of Papillion, Nebraska, Swift is also serving as soccer’s representative on the Student Athlete Advisory Committee at LSU. She’s started all 16 matches in net for the Tigers and accrued a record of 10-6-0 in net while allowing 1.14 goals per game.

