Celaya-Hernandez, Gutierrez Lavenant Named Divers of the Week

BATON ROUGE – LSU divers Juan Celaya-Hernandez and Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant were named SEC divers of the week, the league office announced Tuesday.

Fifth-year senior Celaya-Hernandez, a native of San Nicholas de los Garza, Mexico, earns his second Male Diver of the Week honor of the season and his 15th in his LSU career. At the Rocky Mountain Invitational, he swept the springboard events for the second meet in a row, finishing with a 437.05 score on the one-meter and a 434.25 score on the three-meter.

Sophomore Gutierrez Lavenant, a native of Tijuana, Mexico, competed at a very high level during the Rocky Mountain Invitational. She finished the weekend with a first-place finish in the one-meter springboard and a runner-up finish in the three-meter springboard. In the one-meter, she scored a 312.40 and in the three-meter, she scored a 316.55. This is her first Female Diver of the Week honor for the season after earning SEC Freshman of the Week last season.

“This is great recognition for Montse(rrat) and Juan,” head diving coach Doug Shaffer said. “They had excellent performances in Colorado Springs at the Rocky Mountain Invitational. I’m encouraged to see this level of performance in this early part of the season.”

Celaya-Hernandez and Gutierrez Lavenant will return to action for the first SEC dual meet of the season against Alabama. The meet is scheduled for Friday, November 5.

