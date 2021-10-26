SEC Coaches Name Pointer Preseason All-SEC First Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – After the media named LSU senior guard Khayla Pointer to its Preseason All-SEC Team last week, the league’s coaches named her to their Preseason All-SEC First Team on Tuesday morning.

After being named to the All-SEC First Team and Defensive Team last season, Pointer announced in April that she would return for her final year of eligibility in Baton Rouge. She averaged a career-high 16.9 points per game last season, dished out 90 total assists and accumulated 55 steals. Pointer eclipsed 1,000 career points last year and will be a critical part of first-year head coach Kim Mulkey’s team.

“She is an all-conference player, and she is a leader out there on the floor,” Coach Mulkey said about Pointer. “She’s learning. It’s a new system for her. She will be one of our leaders as will Faus (Fuastine Aifuwa) and (Jailin) Cherry.”

Aifuwa and Cherry also announced in April with Pointer that they would return for their final season with the Tigers. As senior members of Coach Mulkey’s first LSU roster, they are going to be key pieces to the foundation of the program she is building.

“I want them to have the best year of their college careers,” said Coach Mulkey. “I want them to leave here and saw, ‘wow!’ If they do that, I will be excited for them.

“They can be the beginning of what we hope to be special times again at LSU in women’s basketball. I respect them tremendously for staying and for embracing us as a new staff.”

The league’s coaches selected LSU to finish as the No. 8 team in the SEC after the media tabbed the Tigers No. 7 last week. Coach Mulkey has expressed the importance of celebrating small accomplishments as LSU embraces what the future has in store.

“You give the team little goals throughout the year and when you achieve those goals, you celebrate them,” Coach Mulkey said. “The NCAA Tournament will take care of itself if you can finish in the upper half of this league, but we have other goals that are just as important as that in order to build this program for the long-term.”

The Tigers are set to begin their season November 9 at 11 a.m. when they host Nicholls. Season tickets are still available, and fans are encouraged to join the Fast Break Club to support the Tigers on and off the court.

LSU will host two exhibition matches that will both be free for fans to attend. The first will take place this Saturday, October 30 against Langston at 2 p.m. and the other will be on November 4 at 6 p.m. against Loyola.

The Fast Break Club will also hold a Kickoff Event on October 26 at 6 p.m. inside the PMAC. The event will be open for all fans to attend. There will be free food and a cash bar with LSU Cheerleaders, Tiger Girls and Mike the Tiger set to be there.

Preseason SEC Coaches’ Predictions

Order of Finish

South Carolina Texas A&M Tennessee Georgia Kentucky Ole Miss Arkansas LSU Mississippi State Missouri Florida Alabama Auburn Vanderbilt

Player of the Year

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

First Team All-SEC

Lavender Briggs, Florida

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

Khayla Pointer, LSU

Shakira Austin, Ole Miss

Rickea Jackson, Mississippi State

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Zia Cooke, South Carolina

Rae Burrell, Tennessee

Second Team All-SEC

Amber Ramirez, Arkansas

Kiara Smith, Florida

Que Morrison, Georgia

Jenna Staiti, Georgia

Aijha Blackwell, Missouri

Destinni Henderson, South Carolina

Tamari Key, Tennessee

Jordan Nixon, Texas A&M

Kayla Wells, Texas A&M