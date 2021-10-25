Kickoff for LSU Football at Alabama Put on 6-Day Hold

BATON ROUGE – CBS has elected to use a six-day selection for three football games set for Nov. 6. The games being held are LSU at Alabama, Auburn at Texas A&M and Missouri at Georgia. These games will be televised on either CBS at 2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN at 6 p.m. CT, or ESPN at 11 a.m. CT.

The selections for these three contests will be made after games of Oct. 30.

SEC Football Network Television Selections

Games on Nov. 6, 2021

TIME – GAME, NETWORK

* TBA on Oct. 31 – LSU at Alabama – CBS at 2:30 p.m. CT, or ESPN at 6 p.m. CT, or ESPN at 11 a.m. CT

* TBA on Oct. 31 – Auburn at Texas A&M – CBS at 2:30 p.m. CT, or ESPN at 6 p.m. CT, or ESPN at 11 a.m. CT

* TBA on Oct. 31 – Missouri at Georgia – CBS at 2:30 p.m. CT, or ESPN at 6 p.m. CT, or ESPN at 11 a.m. CT

11 a.m. CT – Liberty at Ole Miss, SEC Network

3 p.m. CT – Mississippi State at Arkansas, SEC Network

6 p.m. CT – Tennessee at Kentucky, ESPN2

6:30 p.m. CT – Florida at South Carolina, SEC Network