Ingrid Lindblad On Final Fall Watch List For ANNIKA Award

BATON ROUGE – LSU junior Ingrid Lindblad, coming off a playoff win in the Jackson T. Stephens Cup and set to tee off Monday for the Tigers in the team’s last event of the fall season is on the Final Fall ANNIKA Award Watch List presented by Stifel and announced by The Fred Haskins Foundation.

The awards list was announced by Golfweek and the Golf Channel.

Lindblad has had a 10th place finish, a tie for third and the playoff win in her three fall tournaments. The win in Arkansas was her fifth at LSU, tying for third all-time in program history for individual tournament victories.

Lindblad, a native of Sweden, was a finalist for the award last year as a sophomore.

The LSU women’s team is playing in The Ally at Old Waverly in West Point, Mississippi Monday through Wednesday and live scoring can be found at Golfstat.com.

Here is the Final Fall ANNIKA Award Watch List:

Hannah Darling, South Carolina

Blanca Fernandez Garcia, Texas A&M

Isabella Fierro, Oklahoma State

Sabrina Iqbal, TCU

Julia Johnson, Ole Miss

Auston Kim, Vanderbilt

Cindy Kou, Southern Cal

Aline Krauter, Stanford

Rachel Kuehn, Wake Forest

Ingrid Lindblad, LSU

Brooke Matthews, Arkansas

Caley McGinty, Oklahoma State

Calynne Rosholt, Arizona State

Erica Shepherd, Duke

Rose Zhang, Stanford

About the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel

Created in 2014, the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel is annually given to the top female U.S. collegiate golfer; the winner voted on by players, coaches and members of the college golf media. Named for Annika Sorenstam, the award was created in partnership with the Haskins Foundation to acknowledge the top female golfer at the end of the season and to match the Haskins Award presented by Stifel, which acknowledges the top male Division I collegiate golfer.

Stifel, one of the nation’s leading wealth management and investment banking firms, serves as the presenting sponsor of both the ANNIKA and Haskins Awards, recognizing annually the most outstanding NCAA Division I female and male college golfers. Stifel also serves as a presenting sponsor for the NCAA Division I Women’s and Men’s Golf Championships on GOLF Channel.