BATON ROUGE, La. – In what has become a Halloween Tradition on campus, LSU student-athletes, coaches and staff members distributed candy and played games with children at the Halloween Boo-Zar on Sorority Row Sunday afternoon.

Sponsored by the Tiger Athletic Foundation and LSU Athletics, this is the 25th year that the Tigers handed out candy to their youngest fans. The event provides a great opportunity each year for fans to Trick-or-Treat with their favorite LSU student-athletes.

The Halloween Boo-Zar connects LSU student-athletes and coaches with the community and is part of LSU Panhellenic Council’s Trick or Treat Down the Row.