Tigers Head To Old Waverly For Final Fall Women's Golf Event

BATON ROUGE – Coming off a significant three days of winning golf, the LSU Women’s Golf team concludes its fall season at The Ally, hosted by Mississippi State and conducted at Old Waverly in West Point, Mississippi.

The Tigers are playing for the third straight Monday through Wednesday having played at the Illini Women’s Invitational at Medinah, the Jackson T. Stephens Cup at the Alotian Club in Roland, Arkansas and now The Ally at Old Waverly.

At the Stephens Cup, junior Ingrid Lindblad and sophomore Carla Tejedo Mulet tied for the 54-hole individual title at 1-over 217 and Lindblad won with a birdie on the first extra hole of the playoff. For Lindblad it was her fifth collegiate title at LSU, tying for third on the school’s individual win list. Tejedo Mulet will also get credit for her first collegiate title by college golf rules.

The Tigers as a quintet proved their meddle winning the No. 1 seed for the final day of match play over a challenging golf course and then winning 4-of-5 matches to capture the title against South Carolina to win the Stephens Cup.

The Ally is named in honor of the top all-time golfers at Mississippi State, Ally Ewing. Ally Ewing is also the wife of MSU golf Coach Charlie Ewing.

Old Waverly Golf Club, the Bob Cupp and Jerry Pate course, was the site of the 1999 U.S. Women’s Open, 2006 U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur and the 2019 U.S. Women’s Amateur.

LSU will keep the lineup it has used for the last two tournaments with Lindblad, Tejedo Mulet and then junior Latanna Stone, freshman Elsa Svensson and senior Alden Wallace. Freshman Lauren Clark will be making her second appearance in the individual competition.

Through nine rounds in the fall, Lindblad is averaged 71.22, while Tejedo Mulet is at 72.22. As a team through three events, the Tigers are averaging 3-over par 291.

A total of 11 teams are involved in the event with Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, Missouri, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt joining the Tigers and host Mississippi State.

The teams will play 18 holes each day Monday through Wednesday with the course at 6,280 yards and par 72. Live scoring will be available on Golfstat.com. LSU will tee off in the second wave off the first hole with Auburn and Arkansas at 10:10 a.m.