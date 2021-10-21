LSU Women’s Basketball Kickoff Event Details

BATON ROUGE – The Fast Break Club, the official booster club of LSU Women’s Basketball, will hold a kickoff event on Tuesday, October 26 at 6 p.m. CT on the main floor of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The event is free for all fans and media to attend with the lower southeast and southwest gates open for entry.

RSVP

The Fast Break Club is defined by pride and passion and its members are an indispensable part of the LSU Women’s Basketball family, offering support both on and off the court. People who attend the kickoff event will have the opportunity to join the Fast Break Club. Season tickets will also be available during the event.

Entering her first season as LSU’s head women’s basketball coach, Kim Mulkey is set to address the crowd and will introduce her team and staff. Once she wraps up, attendees will be able to meet with her and her team. They will also be able to see the updated Women’s Basketball Practice Facility that features brand new graphics.

At Tuesday’s Kickoff Event there will be free food and a cash bar. LSU Cheerleaders, Tiger Girls and Mike the Tiger will be in attendance.

The Tigers officially opened practice on September 29 on the main floor of the PMAC in front of over 250 fans. During her press conference prior to that first practice, Coach Mulkey announced a goal to sell 5,000 season tickets. The Tigers are receiving votes in the Preseason AP Top-25 ahead of Coach Mulkey’s first season in Baton Rouge.

The Kickoff Event will take place just four days ahead of the Tigers’ first exhibition game next Saturday on October 30 against Langston at 2 p.m. inside the PMAC. The Tigers will tune up during another exhibition game on November 4 against Loyola at 6 p.m. Both of the exhibition matches will be free for fans to attend.

The Tigers will begin their season on Tuesday, November 9 when they host Nicholls at 11 a.m. Season tickets are still available.