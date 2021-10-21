Coach Wade On SEC Network Show Friday 8 a.m. CT

BATON ROUGE – LSU men’s basketball coach Will Wade will appear on the SEC Network and SiriusXM Radio Show “SEC This Morning” Friday at 8 a.m. CT as part of the Southeastern Conference’s Build Up 2 Basketball.

The SEC is using Build Up 2 basketball in place of its typical in-person Media Days. Coach Wade will appear with the SEC Network hosts Peter Burns and Chris Doering.

Both men’s and women’s basketball coaches have been appearing on various SEC Network shows in preparation for the 2021-22 college basketball season.

LSU will get its first look at its team against outside opposition on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. when the Tigers travel to Thibodaux to face Nicholls State at Stopher Gymnasium in a charity exhibition game to aid Hurricane Ida victims.

The Tigers will open the regular season on Tuesday, Nov. 9 against ULM at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. It will be the first of five home games in 14 days for LSU.

Season tickets remain on sale through the athletics ticket office or online at LSUTix.net.

Also, applications are available online for the Tiger Tipoff Club at https://lsul.su/3DV3A5X.