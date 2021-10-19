Tigers Picked 6th In SEC Hoops Poll; Days Preseason 2nd Team Selection

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tigers were picked sixth in the annual media poll of Southeastern Conference and national media members announced on Tuesday.

LSU senior forward Darius Days was a second-team preseason All-SEC selection.

Kentucky was predicted to win the 2022 Southeastern Conference men’s basketball championship in the voting.

Vanderbilt sophomore guard Scotty Pippen Jr. was the choice of the media for SEC Men’s Basketball Player of the Year.

Pippen, Shackelford, Quinerly and Wheeler were each All-SEC First Team selections in addition to Florida’s Colin Castleton and Mississippi State’s Iverson Molinar. Brooks and Grady were second team picks along with Arkansas’ Davonte Davis, Auburn’s Jabari Smith, Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe and LSU’s Darius Days.

Points were compiled on a 14-13-12-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis. Each media member also voted for a five-player All-SEC Team. Ties were not broken.

Days, from Raleigh Florida, played and started in 28 games as a junior, averaging 11.7 points per game, 7.8 rebounds and just over one steal a game. The Tigers were 19-1 when he scored in double figures last season. He has made 61 starts over three seasons in 94 career games. Das shot over 50 percent last year (123-of-237, 51.9%) overall with 52 made three-pointers.

The 2021-22 campaign begins November 9, with conference play set to begin December 29. The 2022 SEC Tournament will be March 9-13 at Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Fla.

LSU opens on Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. against ULM and plays five home games in the first 14 days of the season including Nov. 12 against Texas State, Nov. 15 versus Liberty, Nov. 18 against McNeese State and Nov. 22 against Belmont. All those games will start at 7 p.m. with the exception of a 6 p.m. tipoff against Liberty.

The Tigers will be in action Saturday on the campus of Nicholls State in Thibodaux at Stopher Gym for a charity exhibition game against the Colonels. Tickets for the 1 p.m. contest to benefit Hurricane Ida victims are available through the Nicholls Athletics Ticket Office (www.nichollstickets.com).

Here are the media preseason voting results:

First Team All-SEC

Jaden Shackelford – Alabama

Jahvon Quinerly – Alabama

Colin Castleton – Florida

Sahvir Wheeler – Kentucky

Iverson Molinar – Mississippi State

Scotty Pippen Jr. – Vanderbilt

Second Team All-SEC

Davonte Davis – Arkansas

Jabari Smith – Auburn

Keion Brooks Jr. – Kentucky

Kellan Grady – Kentucky

Oscar Tshiebwe – Kentucky

Darius Days – LSU

SEC Player of the Year

Scotty Pippen Jr. – Vanderbilt

Preseason Media Poll

1. Kentucky

2. Alabama

3. Arkansas

4. Tennessee

5. Auburn

6. LSU

7. Florida

8. Mississippi State

9. Ole Miss

10. Missouri

11. South Carolina

12. Texas A&M

13. Vanderbilt

14. Georgia