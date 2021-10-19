BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Tiger Tracks, a program highlighting various aspects of the university and its athletics department, can be seen at 11 p.m. CT Wednesday on Cox Sports Television.

The show, hosted by Jordy Hultberg and Bill Franques, is a weekly 30-minute production featuring interviews with LSU administrators, coaches and student-athletes, along with a look at some of the events and scholarly activity on campus.

Tiger Tracks begins with a preview by correspondent Paul Boron of the LSU-Ole Miss football game that kicks off at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday in Oxford, Miss.

Boron later provides a profile of LSU volleyball player Whitney Foreman, a senior middle blocker from Houston, Texas.

The show includes a “mic’d up” segment with baseball coach Jay Johnson as he conducts fall practice at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Tiger Tracks concludes with a story on how vital LSU research helps food growers sustain their crops