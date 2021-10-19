Carrington Finishes ITA Southern Regional Runner-up

Tuscaloosa, Ala. – Junior Safiya Carrington concluded her run in the ITA Southern Regional singles bracket as runnerup after falling to Ole Miss’ Tiphanie Fiquet on Tuesday morning at the University of Alabama Tennis Stadium.

With the second-place finish, Carrington finishes the tournament with a 5-1 singles record and earns a spot in the 2021 ITA Fall National Championships.

ITA Southern Regional – Final Singles Bracket

ITA Southern Regional – Final Doubles Bracket

Selling Points

“This tournament was a tremendous team performance,” co-head coach Michael Sell said. “Everyone’s level increased and gained valuable match experience against our region’s best players. From Safiya’s run to the finals, to Ena (Babic), Maggie (Cubitt), and Mia (Rabinowitz) winning quality matches. Nina (Geissler) was only a few points away from beating the No. 1 seed and Shaye (Longwell) played well in all of her matches.”

“We’re proud of the quality we saw. We have much to improve on before the spring season, but we’ll use the next two weeks to continue training smartly and building up to the final fall tournament. We are very proud of the determination of this team. Their passion and motivation about their development and the way they support each other makes this a terrific group to coach.”

Singles – Final

Carrington and Fiquet opened the first set by trading games between each other. Fiquet found momentum and pulled ahead and didn’t look back as she claimed the first set by a score of 6-2.

The second set saw Carrington jump out to an early lead, claiming three of the first four games to go up 3-1. Fiquet pulled it back at 3-3, and the two players exchanged games back and forth until it was 5-5. At 5-5, Fiquet was able to get the crucial points and claim the final two games to win 7-5 and claim the singles title.

Up Next

Carrington will travel to San Diego, California, and participate in the ITA Fall National Championships beginning on November 4.

Social Media

For more information on the LSU women’s tennis program follow the Tigers on Twitter @lsuwten , on Instagram @LSUWTen , and on www.Facebook.com/lsuwten .