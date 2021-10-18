LSU Women, Tejedo Mulet In Leader After Day 1 At Stephens Cup

ROLAND, Arkansas – The LSU women’s golf team and sophomore Carla Tejedo Mulet are in the lead as play was called for darkness on Day 1 of the Jackson T. Stephens Cup at the Alotian Club outside Little Rock.

The tournament, in honor of the late Augusta National Chairman Jackson Stephens, features stroke play over 54 holes that will conclude on Tuesday with a match play final round after 54 holes on Wednesday.

The Tigers are at 12-over par with LSU players still with two-to-five holes to play in the second round. LSU is +2 for the second round as a team after a 10-over first round to stand with a six-shot advantage over Arkansas.

Ole Miss and South Carolina are tied for third on the demanding layout at 19-over par with Virginia fifth at 23-over and Baylor sixth at 26-over.

Tejedo Mulet wiped out a double bogey six on her third hole of the second round, the par 4 12th, with great birdies of length on hole 14th (par 5), 15 (par 4) and 16 (par 3) followed by a lip out for a fourth consecutive birdie on the par 5 17th hole (her eighth of the round).

She turned in a one under par 35 for the first nine holes of the afternoon, birdied the second hole and followed with another on the third hole in the gathering darkness. Through 14 holes of the round, she is 3-under par.

For the tournament, after a morning round of 1-over 73, she stands at 2-under par through 32 total holes.

The LSU sophomore has a four-shot lead over Justine Fournand of South Carolina at 2-over par through 13 holes of the second round with Virginia Bossi and LSU’s Ingrid Lindblad at 3-over. Bossi has played 15 holes and Lindblad is through 16 holes.

Tejedo Mulet is coming off her best collegiate finish at LSU last week when she tied for third at the Illini Women’s Invitational at Medinah.

Lindblad birdied two of her final four holes she played to get into the tie for third. Latanna Stone is tied for fifth at 4-over par for the tournament at the end of the day with Elsa Svensson at 7-over and T16.

In the second round, with Tejedo Mulet’s 3-under, LSU also has a 1-over from Lindblad with Stone and Svensson at 2-over and a 5-over from Alden Wallace. All five players will finish the second round on Tuesday morning before the final round of stroke play that will determine an individual champion and the seeds for the match play round.

In the opening round, along with Tejedo Mulet’s 73, the Tigers counted a 2-over 74 from Lindblad and Stone and a 5-over 77 from Svensson.

Tuesday’s final round will be televised live on The Golf Channel beginning at 2 p.m. CT. Follow updates throughout the day on the LSU women’s golf account, @LSUWomensGolf.