LSU Men's Golf Concludes Round Two at Isleworth Collegiate

Windermere, Fl. – The LSU Men’s Golf team finished their second round of the Isleworth Tuesday afternoon. They sit alone in sixth place with a two-round team score of 6-over 582; the Tigers have carded back-to-back rounds of 3-over 291.

Seniors Garrett Barber and Trey Winstead finished even on the day with two and three birdies, respectively. Barber is alone in sixth place at 4-under 140 (68-72), just two shots outside the top three. Barber’s positioning on the leaderboard is due in large part to his par 3 (2.88 avg.) and par 4 (3.90 avg.) scoring, both of which are top 10 in the field.

Winstead rebounded after a tough first round and contributed to the team score with a 72, moving him 17 spots up the leaderboard. Winstead is tied for 52nd at 8-over 152 (80-72).

Freshman Cohen Trolio started 5-over in the first five holes but answered with back-to-back birdies and played the last 13 holes at 4-under. Trolio is tied for 16th at even par 144 after shooting 1-over 73 today, tallying four birdies during his round.

Senior Michael Sanders and sophomore Nicholas Arcement each had two birdies in their second round, carding 2-over 74 and 3-over 75 respectively. Arcement carded his first eagle of his collegiate career on the seventh hole, a par 5. Arcement is tied for 43rd at 6-over 150 and Sanders in one stroke behind at 7-over 151 in a tie for 48th.

LSU’s team score of 3-over 291 on Monday was the fifth lowest team score of the day and it moved the Tigers up one spot into sixth place. The final round will begin Tuesday morning with the Tigers teeing off starting at 7:50 a.m. CT alongside South Carolina and North Florida.

