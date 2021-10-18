BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU student-athletes and coaches will be out in force on Sorority Row this Sunday, October 24, from 3-5 p.m. for the Annual Halloween Boo-Zar.

The teams will be stationed on Sorority Row – also known as West Lakeshore Drive – and the LSU Alumni Association Driveway.

Sponsored by the Tiger Athletic Foundation and LSU Athletics, this is the 25th year that the Tigers will be handing out candy to their youngest fans. It is a great opportunity for fans to Trick-or-Treat with their favorite LSU student-athletes.

The Halloween Boo-Zar connects LSU student-athletes and coaches with the community and is part of LSU Panhellenic Council’s Trick or Treat Down the Row.