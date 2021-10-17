Barber Tied For Third After Opening Round of Isleworth

Windermere, Fl. – Senior Garrett Barber sits tied for third place after round one of the Isleworth Collegiate Invitational. LSU sits in seventh place at a team, finishing at 3-over 291.

Live Scoring

Garrett Barber carded a 4-under 68, which puts him only one shot outside of the lead after the opening round. Barber’s six birdies are a season high for him. Freshman Cohen Trolio is tied for 12th after carding a 1-under 71 with three birdies in the first round.

Sophomore Nicholas Arcement finished at 3-over 75 and senior Michael Sanders finished at 5-over 77 to be tied for 45th place and 55th place, respectively. Senior Trey Winstead carded an 8-over 80 and is tied for 69th.

LSU is only three shots out of second place, currently held by Auburn at even par. Arizona State leads the field of fourteen at 11-under 277.

The Tigers will tee off tomorrow beginning at 8:50 a.m. from the first hole.

Standings

T3 – Garrett Barber (-4)

T13 – Cohen Trolio (-1)

T45 – Nicholas Arcement (+3)

T55 – Michael Sanders (+5)

T69 – Trey Winstead (+8)